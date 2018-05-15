Survivor fans and castmates share their best Kellyn impersonations

She is one of the most expressive Survivor contestants in franchise history. Whether she is making a goofy face before hustling over to pick up a tribe immunity idol, running in place over the excitement of seeing her brother, throwing down her ropes after losing a challenge, flailing her arms in the air over disgust at being denied both time with her Loved One and a trip to Ghost Island, or telling us about the things that really PISS HER OFF, Kellyn Bechtold has a flair for the dramatic.

Through her wild gesticulating and contorted facial expressions, Kellyn has given Eliza Orlins a run for her money as one of the most hilariously expressive Survivor players ever. In celebration of this remarkable addition to the reality franchise, we asked fans to share their best impressions of the super-spaz contestant over Twitter by using the hashtag #FakeKellyn. And the person who makes the best video of all — as chosen by Kellyn herself! — will receive all 20 original Love Letters written by the Survivor: Ghost Island cast-members to their favorite Survivors ever (which can be seen on my Instagram).

But fans weren’t the only ones to take part in the fun. Some of Kellyn’s own fellow Ghost Islanders submitted videos as well. Here are the Kellyn impressions that have been popping up on social media so far.

First up, a classic Kellyn flailing-arms-in-disgust move:

Up next, a nice combo platter of two peak Kellyn moments:

Hey @DaltonRoss @ksbechto– here’s my #FakeKellyn video. I really trusted my gut on this one so I hope it works out for me 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/zqx2pAuWcD — Brent the Shower Man (@showermanb) May 12, 2018

Oooooooh, someone’s getting fancy by going back and forth between original material and footage from the show:

Uh-oh, looks like some actual Ghost Islanders are getting in on the act. (See if you can spot Wendell!)

Don’t look now, but Ghost Island‘s Brendan Shapiro also came to play along with an incredible side order of Jeff Probst:

Oh, boy. More Ghost Islanders entering the #FakeKellyn fray! Here’s @brendanshapiro1 and his son Will stepping up in a big way. Who’s next?

cc: @ksbechto pic.twitter.com/df4sW7PQrx — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) May 13, 2018

The level of detail — right down to the choice of music — in this Fake Kellyn video from Ghost Island‘s Bradley Kleihege is truly inspiring:

This next guy’s even got props! Is that even legal? It is now!

Who needs a head or a heart when you have the one thing that will never lead you astray in the game?

Bonus points for stream-of-consciousness approach on this next one. It’s like a confessional interview in that you gab and gab and just let them take the best parts. Well played!

#FakeKellyn @ksbechto Figured I’d make a daily rant hopefully actually worth something pic.twitter.com/ECVQBgxHKA — Jessica Frey (@JessicaNFrey) May 12, 2018

When in doubt, use action figures and LEGOs!

There’s still time for you to get your video in and win those original Survivor Love Letters. (All submissions must be in by May 21.) Just tweet it to me @DaltonRoss using the #FakeKellyn hashtag. I’ll also add any more entries to this post so your submission can live on for posterity. That way we make sure that nobody gets PISSED OFF!!!!