Actor Michael Fishman — who played son D.J. Conner on Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 and has returned for the revival of the ABC sitcom (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) — blogs exclusively for EW about his experience filming the new episodes.

It’s hard to believe this is the second to last show of the season.

From the inception of a tenth season to the beginning of production was a rapid couple of months. From the first table read through production was a whirlwind. It all goes so fast, especially since we all fell right back into a groove together.

In many ways it was like we never left, just took a long hiatus.

Coming out of last week’s powerful show, this week takes another turn. The shift in directions are made smooth by the direction we have on set.

The technical side of our show isn’t just exceptional, it is uncommonly quick, professional, and flexible. Sets fly in and out thanks to our construction coordinator Randy Childs; the functional pieces come together under key grip Otis Burkes and best boy John Colorado. With leadership from UPM Joan Van Horn, production supervisor Nancy Sprow, production coordinator Tiffany Soliah and spearheaded on stage by first assistant director Amy Brown. Amy Brown is a Roseanne show veteran who’s calm leadership allows the for the seamless transition of power between Directors, and the ambitiousness of writers to continue unencumbered.

Adam Rose/ABC

This week’s episode, entitled “Netflix and Pill” centers around the 45th anniversary of Roseanne and Dan. One of the real advantages of a show with this much history is people have seen this marriage last. Dan is planning the perfect celebration, but, of course, things don’t work out in the most unexpected way: There is a mystery in the house and everyone is a suspect.

Veteran Roseanne writer Betsey Borns created a story about changing paths, and refocusing on life when things don’t go the Conner’s way. A true dynamo Natalie West returns as Crystal with her offbeat joyfulness that remains the perfect counter to Roseanne’s blunt honesty.

Courtesy Michael Fishman

Dan and Darlene discuss a shift that all parents often come to as they seek to provide for their kids. As Darlene makes sacrifices, they come in direct conflict with Becky’s goals. Two big shifts and reveals happen that will alter the path of several Roseanne characters. You’ll definitely see something at the end of this episode even I didn’t expect.