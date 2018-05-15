Michael Jordan is a legend so huge, he’s receiving a 10-part documentary treatment.

ESPN Films is teaming up with Netflix for The Last Dance, a documentary series that will unspool the story of arguably the greatest NBA player ever, Michael Jordan, and the unstoppable dynasty of the 1990s Chicago Bulls, who won six titles with Jordan, a five-time MVP, at the helm.

The Last Dance, directed by Jason Hehir (Andre the Giant), will feature interviews with Jordan and “key figures” from the Bulls’ magical run — as well as “dozens of other luminaries from basketball” — and explore the rise of Jordan and how he helped to boost the popularity of the NBA. The docuseries will draw from 500-plus hours of previously unreleased footage from the 1997-98 season, which was the team’s sixth and final title before Jordan retired (for the second time, only to return with the Washington Wizards).

The Last Dance premieres in 2019, and you can get your first taste of it below.