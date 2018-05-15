Monica Raymund announces Chicago Fire exit: 'It's time for me to move on'

Chicago Fire is down a fan-favorite paramedic.

Actress Monica Raymund — one of the series’ original cast members — has announced her exit from the cast after playing Gabriela Dawson across six seasons of the NBC drama since 2012.

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Raymund tweeted Tuesday, six days after the network renewed the show for season 7. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

Raymund’s departure follows her character’s complex arc that included the death of her partner Shay (Lauren German), a miscarriage and the most prominent romance on the show with Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). Her exit may not come as a surprise to fans; in the season 6 finale, Dawson was asked to join relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and the episode ended with an emotional argument between her and Casey over having a child.

“I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew,” Raymund’s tweet concluded. “On to the next! See you on the ice.”

In addition to her work on Chicago Fire (which included recurring stints on spin-offs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med), Raymund also appeared in the 2012 drama Arbitrage starring Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, as well as landing small roles on TV dramas like The Good Wife and Blue Bloods after leading the cast of Fox’s Lie to Me over 48 episodes and three seasons.

Representatives for NBC and Raymund did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment on the actress’ announcement.