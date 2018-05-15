Days after Warner Bros. renewed its show Lethal Weapon for a third season without star Clayne Crawford — whose contract was not picked up reportedly due to his toxic and destructive behavior on set — Crawford’s former co-star, Damon Wayans, shared graphic videos on his Twitter account detailing a violent incident on set.

“Now that the fate of the show is solidified, I’d like to address the Twitter outrage with this video and image to follow,” Wayans — who plays lead Roger Murtaugh — tweeted.

Now that the fate of the show is solidified.. I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage with this video and image to follow. #directedby @ClayneCrawford pic.twitter.com/ONDVAWjjQu — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

In the clip, Wayans — who plays Murtaugh on the Fox show — is seen getting hit in the back of his head by shrapnel. He followed up with a second tweet, alongside an image that depicted his head bleeding. “How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford” Wayans tweeted.

How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford pic.twitter.com/ynvmIrdUlT — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

He followed up with another tweet, in which he said that Warner Bros. was not defending him, under which he shared an image that he said people were putting up around the studio. “Since Warner Bros. is not defending me at all…here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became uninsurable. Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme”

Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all.. here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme pic.twitter.com/McGIwq3Krp — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

American Pie star Sean William Scott is set to join the upcoming third season, in place of Crawford, who will play a new character who partners up with Wayans’ Murtaugh. Sources previously told EW that the decision to not renew Crawford’s contract was a difficult one, and was due to his displays of toxic behavior on set.

Crawford has since disputed the claims and issued the below statement on his Instagram in regards to the incidents.