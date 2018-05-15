Kimmel unleashed at ABC upfront: His best jokes

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back when he took the stage at ABC’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday.

The late-night host made the comments while doing his annual poking fun at the industry at ABC’s sales presentation to Madison Avenue in New York on Tuesday:

“We have a new slogan this year ABC, ‘Forward Together.’ Hillary Clinton had a yard sale and let us have that for almost nothing.”

“Fox needs help. They canceled Lucifer and The Exorcist — they can’t even make a deal with the devil.”

“We have a lot riding on this merger [with Fox]. We can’t lose Fox and Shonda Rhimes the same year. She’s now leaving for Netflix. I can honestly say on behalf of everybody at ABC who’s worked with her for so long, we hope she rots in hell … As the old saying goes, ‘When one door closes, you’re f—d.'”

“Remember when we didn’t give a shit what was on TV? Frasier again? Fine. What am I going to do? Read?”

On reboots: “Our new strategy is resurrecting old crap”

“Nobody was expecting Roseanne to be a hit. Roseanne’s success proves that the older and crazier you are, the more everyone will listen to you. We’re proud to announce our new show: Gary Busey Proves 9/11 Never Happened.”

“Millennials are not just cutting the cord, they’re eating the placenta.”

“The reason Fox is calling them Jaxx Pods is they wanted to find a way to shorten commercial breaks and appropriate black culture at the same time.”

“You can’t even cancel anything it doesn’t mean anything anymore. It’s like the McRib, it just comes back.”

“CBS has Murphy Brown … It’s refreshing to see anything brown on CBS.”

“We even canceled Marvel’s Inhumans. Somehow we managed to have the only unsuccessful project with the word ‘Marvel’ in the title. Ever. It had never been done before.”

“Nathan Filion is returning to TV: Which is great news if you were worried your Aunt Joanne wouldn’t be horny enough this fall.”

“Our ratings are going down and our prices are going up. Too bad, eat it.”

“Our president is a lunatic and we’re all gonna die. If this continues it won’t say R.I.P. on our headstones it will say K.P.I.”

To kick off the presentation, Roseanne Barr did an “audition” for ABC’s American Idol judges by singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” (and was far better than you might expect). “I’m thrilled to share my vocal talents with America one more time,” Barr said dryly afterward, poking fun of her infamous delivery of the National Anthem in 1990.

Disney Media Networks co-chair Ben Sherwood touted the success of Barr’s show repeatedly, noting, “The last time we had the number one show was 24 years ago — that’s a bit of trivia we’ve conveniently forgotten to mention the last 24 times we were here.”

Earlier, ABC unveiled its new fall schedule. The move come on the heels of NBC revealing its fall schedule on Sunday and Fox unveiling its fall schedule on Monday.