James Corden (kinda) sings the Seinfeld theme on The Late Late Show

James Corden is a man of many talents and, apparently, making sound effects is one of them!

We’re all used to regularly hearing Corden carpool karaoke on The Late Late Show, but on Monday night’s episode, the host proved he’s come along way since his early days. In the clip, for one of his earliest gigs, Corden stops by a recording studio to lay down some vocals for the Senfield theme song. It quickly becomes clear that he’s there mostly to stand around and wait as the theme is more or less entirely instrumental, with all that’s required of Corden is some lip popping and exhaling at the end.

Seinfeld is celebrating 20 years since its series finale, and what better way to pay tribute than donning a blonde wig and recoding the show’s theme?

Watch the clip above.