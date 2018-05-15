Dynasty promotes Nicollette Sheridan to series regular for season 2

You can’t get rid of Alexis Carrington … but then again, why would you want to?

Dynasty has promoted Nicollette Sheridan to a series regular for its second season, EW has confirmed. Sheridan joined the CW drama in March in her first major return to television since her Desperate Housewives days. At the time, Sheridan told EW, “I have always been attracted to playing the naughty girl. And for some reason, my audience loves seeing me in that role. It’s challenging to make that person likable, and I get to do it again [with Alexis].”

Alexis’ entrance was one for the books, but that was only the beginning. The matriarch of the Carrington family has been involved in her fair share of drama since joining the fun in Atlanta, and now it’s safe to say there are more catfights in her future.

