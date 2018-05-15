CBS responds to Pauley Perrette tweets by declaring commitment to 'safe environment'

After Pauley Perrette posted a series of cryptic tweets alleging she was physically assaulted while on NCIS, CBS TV Studios responded with a statement Tuesday about the company’s commitment “to a safe work environment on all of our shows.”

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” according to a studio statement about Perrette, 49. CBS TV Studios produces the drama for the network. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Over the weekend, the actress — who played Abby the forensic scientist for 15 seasons — tweeted there were “tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me” and asked fans to “leave me alone” if they believe them. A day later, she continued with more tweets claiming that a “machine” was “keeping me silent” about “multiple physical assaults.”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she tweeted. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

Perrette’s last episode aired May 8.

CBS will present its fall lineup to advertisers Wednesday in New York City. It recently announced that Mark Harmon signed a new deal to headline the long-running procedural drama.