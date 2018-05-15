Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero says cast was 'shocked' that NBC rescued series

The detectives of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will live to solve another case, as NBC swooped in to rescue the show a day after Fox cancelled the veteran cop comedy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero tells People and EW that the cast was shocked by the news — in the best way possible. “We heard the news, we were all really sad, and then Twitter exploded, and we were shocked by that, and just so.. having all the feelings,” she says.

When there were rumors began that the show might find a new home, “we were just kind of like, ‘I don’t know if this is really going to happen,’ and I didn’t think NBC — network to network — that’s, like, unheard of. And then it came in an email, like this happened.”

Fumero’s costar Stephanie Beatriz said that the cast immediately began buzzing about the news in a group text. “We were like, ‘What’s happening???'” she recalls. “It was very, very thrilling.”

Adds Fumero: “Andy [Samberg] was like, ‘Check your emails!!!”

NBC announced that Brooklyn will return next midseason with a 13-episode sixth season. The season 5 finale, which airs Sunday on Fox, features the wedding of Jake (Samberg) and Amy (Fumero), details of which can be found right here.