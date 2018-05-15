Bobby's World creator Howie Mandel says he's working on a revival

Another ’90s television property is looking to make a comeback in the age of revivals and reboots. Howie Mandel, who created and voiced the lead character in Bobby’s World, now says he’s trying to get a comeback off the ground.

“I haven’t told anyone this, but I’m working on it. I’m working on it right now,” Mandel told EW at the NBC Universal Upfronts Presentation on Monday. “I have a meeting on Wednesday. I’m keeping my finger’s crossed. That’s what I want to do. Let’s hope — write something about it and maybe it’ll happen.”

So here we are.

Bobby’s World was a cartoon that aired on Fox Kids from 1990-1998. Mandel voiced Bobby Generic, a child who would embark on adventures through his imagination, and father Howard Generic. The program creator expressed his interest in a revival in the past, namely at the 2014 Comikaze Expo in Los Angeles, as reported by The Wrap.

Mandel, who’s been a regular judge on America’s Got Talent, is already coming back to host the Deal or No Deal return later this year, CNBC announced this weekend.

“Like most things that are happening in my career, it was really accidental,” Mandel recalls to EW of making Bobby’s World. “I did the voice and I was a club act when Fox asked me to do a Saturday morning cartoon. I didn’t know how to write what I believed was for Saturday mornings. So I just wrote things that happened to me and my kids. And it was all real. And it happened to work. Eighty-four episodes, 65 countries in syndication. It was No. 1 for 9 years on Saturday morning. So I think it’s time to come back. And now what we have — with Facebook and Instagram and pop culture — I think that could be a big part of what Bobby is dealing with today.”

—Reporting by Dave Quinn