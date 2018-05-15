When the Bluths reunite later this month for the next chapter of Arrested Development, look for a few new-yet-familiar faces.

Kyle Mooney and Frances Conroy are among the guests on the season 5 roster.

Saturday Night Live cast member Mooney will have a significant role on the irreverent family comedy. The manner in which this inarticulate-yet-sweet character enters the story is being kept under wraps, but his name is… Murphy-Brown.

Six Feet Under alum Conroy will play — here comes a great Arrested Development name — Lottie Dottie DA, a district attorney who is prosecuting the case involving the disappearance of Lucille 2 (Liza Minnelli). She is described as, well, dotty, but she should not be underestimated.

Conroy’s recent credits include Young Sheldon, American Horror Story, and Casual, while Mooney’s resume includes Drunk History, Zoolander 2, and Hello Ladies.

Season 5 of Arrested hits Netflix on May 29, five years after the release of season 4.

Here’s the trailer for season 5, and if you prefer non-moving images, check out this gallery of first-look photos from the new episodes.