Timeless finale ratings rise, but is this enough to save the show?

As Timeless fans wait for NBC to decide whether to renew the time-travel drama series, its season 2 finale ratings just came in.

The good news: They’re up!

The bad news: But not by much!

Sunday’s two-hour finale had 2.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18–49. It’s the show’s top adult demo rating since March 18 (Nielsen mixed some golf coverage overrun into this number, so it could shift slightly in the afternoon nationals).

If you look at Timeless ratings overall the last month or so, they’ve gone 0.6→0.5→0.5→0.6→0.6→0.5→0.6 — so this really isn’t some big change overall.

Also, Timeless was still the second-lowest rated show of the night on broadcast, which is probably a much greater consideration for the network than this slight weekly uptick. (The lowest was its lead-in, Genius Junior).

NBC has told reporters it will decide on whether to renew Timeless sometime after the finale airs. So now, the fate of Timeless is in the hands of the jury.

