The 100 sneak peek: Raven and Murphy learn Diyoza's dangerous history

Bellamy (Bob Morley) and the rest of the Spacekru may have returned to Earth just in time to save Clarke (Eliza Taylor), but the peace they’re hoping to negotiate with Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) will not be easy to reach.

In the exclusive clip above from the next episode of The CW’s The 100, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Murphy (Richard Harmon), who have remained behind on board the Eligius to keep a close watch on the hundreds of prisoners left in cryo-sleep, learn a little more about their formidable new threat. Raven, curious and concerned for her people, pulls up Diyoza’s file and shares some distressing facts.

“She was something they called a Navy SEAL,” Raven reads, as headlines about Diyoza appear on screen behind Murphy. “She became a terrorist. Bombing campaigns, assassinations. At the time of her arrest, she was the most wanted criminal in the world.” In other words, Diyoza will be a formidable enemy for Bellamy to face — even if they’re holding Diyoza’s fellow ex-cons hostage. “We’re threatening to kill her people,” Murphy wryly observes. “What could go wrong?” Spoiler alert: plenty.

The 100 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.