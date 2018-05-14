An unexpected side effect of Supergirl dealing a major blow to the Worldkillers? Mon-El may be headed back to the future.

Now that the Worldkiller known as Pestilence has been killed, the Legion of Super-Heroes has effectively saved their future, eradicating Blight before it can wreak havoc on their 30th century home. But that means the Legion is headed back to the future, leaving Mon-El (Chris Wood) to decide where his home is during this week’s episode of Supergirl.

“He has some sorting out to do to figure out which time he really belongs in,” Wood tells EW. “Where is he needed? What does he need? Mon-El is unaware what is the right thing to do. He’s been using right and wrong as his moral compass in all decision-making since he left and evolved in the future. Being back here, he’s stuck between what his duty was and what maybe it is now.”

The decision will weigh heavily on him because he feels duty-bound to his wife, Imra (Amy Jackson). Although, things are tense after she did not initially reveal the truth of their mission to him. “Coming back to Earth in this time, and seeing his usefulness here, then also the whole thing that happens with the Legion war — he was left out of something that he feels like he should have been included on — leaves him in a tough spot,” Wood notes.

But Mon-El is torn over whether to return to the future because he still harbors feelings for Kara, with whom he was romantically entangled before being forced to leave Earth in the season 2 finale. And he still hasn’t told Kara that his marriage to Imra was arranged. “We definitely see that Mon-El has evolved to the point where he is able to respect the situation that he’s in, and behave honorably, despite anything that’s going on that’s conflicting or confusing for him,” Wood notes. “He tries to navigate it the best way that anyone can.”

“It’s a difficult thing when anyone goes through something like that,” Wood continues. “Mon-El has to find a way to stay true to his duty and his word. He has to toe that line of knowing what is appropriate to reveal and what is appropriate to keep back. And is that keeping a secret if he feels something, but doesn’t pay attention to it? He has this quiet subtextual argument with himself throughout the rest of the season.”

Wood, however, is coy about revealing whether Mon-El will finally tell Kara the truth about his arranged marriage. “You’ll have to tune in to see that,” he says. “It definitely becomes an important element of their relationship moving forward — how much to reveal and when, and who does that really burden or help if he chooses to do that? That becomes his dilemma.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.