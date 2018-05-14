The Pretty Little Liars universe lives on!

EW has confirmed that Freeform has picked up the Pretty Little Liars spin-off, titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, for a full 10 episodes. The series is based on The Perfectionists book series from PLL author Sara Shepard and takes place in Beacon Heights, a town known for its mysteries (and occasional murder).

The series will star PLL alums Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who will reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal. Additionally, the cast includes Sydney Park, Kelly Rutherford, Eli Brown, and Sofia Carson.

With PLL showrunner I. Marlene King leading the charge, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has already filmed its pilot, and now, it has a whole season ahead of it. Watch the first promo for the series, which will premiere in 2019, below: