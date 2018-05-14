Game of Thrones author and Infinity War directors get new TV shows: First look

Here are your exclusive first looks at George R.R. Martin and Joe and Anthony Russo’s two new Syfy shows!

First up, we have a teaser for the Game of Thrones author’s Nightflyers, which you can watch above. Based on Martin’s novella of the same name, the 2093-set series follows a group of maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition aboard the Nightflyer in order to make contact with a mysterious alien life at the edge of our solar system. Per the logline: “As they race towards first contact, terrifying and violent events begin to occur, causing the once tight-knit crew to mistrust each other. It’s not long before their main mission becomes survival.

Executive-produced by Martin and showrunner Jeff Buhler, Nightflyers stars Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Angus Sampson (Fargo), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby). Brian Nelson, Mike Cahill, and Andrew McCarthy serve as executive producers.

Watch the teaser above.

In addition to Nightflyers, we also have an exclusive look at the Russo brothers’ new coming-of-age comic book show Deadly Class, which you can watch below:

Here’s the logline for Deadly Class, which is based on Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott’s 2014 Image Comics series: “Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadly Class follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.”

“Deadly Class is one of the more twisted coming of age stories we’ve ever read,” says Joe Russo in the first look clip. “. It does an amazing job of exploring the teenage years and the sense of the alienation you feel. The first time we read the book we were blown away.”

Remender promises that the adaptation will delight fans. “Deadly Class is authentic, honest, and brutal. The threats are real,” he says in the clip.

The series stars Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Yo Soy Franky ), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Way Way Back), and Michel Duval (Queen of the South). The Russos are executive-producing alongside Remender, Feldsott, Adam Targum, and director Lee Toland Krieger.

Nightflyers will premiere this fall, and Deadly Class is due in 2019.