Lost in Space renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Will Robinson is out of danger! At least, out of danger of being canceled.

Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a second season.

More Danger, Will Robinson. Lost in Space Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/SBEbJaKUIi — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) May 14, 2018

No word yet when the show will be back, but 2019 seems like a safe bet.

Also, no word yet on Netflix’s other big sci-fi drama of 2017, Altered Carbon, which premiered two months before Lost in Space yet hasn’t received a verdict on whether it will continue.

