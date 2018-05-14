Lost in Space renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Netflix
James Hibberd
May 14, 2018 at 10:09 AM EDT

Will Robinson is out of danger! At least, out of danger of being canceled.

Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a second season.

No word yet when the show will be back, but 2019 seems like a safe bet.

Also, no word yet on Netflix’s other big sci-fi drama of 2017, Altered Carbon, which premiered two months before Lost in Space yet hasn’t received a verdict on whether it will continue.

ICYMI, here’s EW’s critics debating the virtues of Lost in Space, which was rebooted from the 1960s-era sci-fi series.

 

