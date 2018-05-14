Okay, the stakes for NBC’s Timeless renewal are getting really high.

Leslie Jones just vowed that she’ll protest the network while nude if the network doesn’t renew the show for a third season.

The Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters actress tweeted:

UM WHAT THE ACTUAL FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCK!!!! OK IF TIMELESS IS NOT RENEWED, WE GONE HAVE A PROBLEM @nbc I WORK IN YOUR BUILDING!! I WILL MARCH NUDE IN FRONT OF YOUR OFFICES WITH THE SIGN “RENEW TIMELESS” I SWEAR!! @NBCTimeless #RENEWTIMELESS — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) May 14, 2018

The Timeless second season finale aired on Sunday night to a modest ratings spike — more on that here.

And NBC told reporters on Sunday they will decide after the finale airs.

“We try to give the producers [the courtesy] of letting their shows run and seeing what they do before we make a decision that’s premature,” NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said. “Champions still has a few episodes to go, and Timeless has its finale tonight, so we’ll make our decisions after that. … We’ll take a look at those shows after their runs and hopefully make a relatively quick decision on that.”

Timeless has an uphill battle as the show has only averaged 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 this season including DVR playback — that’s less than other NBC shows that were canceled, such as The Brave and Rise.

Co-creator Eric Kripke, who gamely retweeted Jones’ vow, seems ready to accept whatever decision NBC has made:

Hey #Clockblockers. Fingers crossed. But whatever our ratings are, whatever happens, I'm SO PROUD and GRATEFUL to you all. You all showed up in fierce force. Thank you. You kick ASS. #Timeless #RenewTimeless @NBCTimeless — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 14, 2018

