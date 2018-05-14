Leslie Jones: I'll protest nude if NBC doesn't renew Timeless

Maury Phillips/Getty Images
James Hibberd
May 14, 2018 at 01:42 PM EDT

Okay, the stakes for NBC’s Timeless renewal are getting really high.

Leslie Jones just vowed that she’ll protest the network while nude if the network doesn’t renew the show for a third season.

The Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters actress tweeted:

The Timeless second season finale aired on Sunday night to a modest ratings spike — more on that here.

And NBC told reporters on Sunday they will decide after the finale airs.

“We try to give the producers [the courtesy] of letting their shows run and seeing what they do before we make a decision that’s premature,” NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said. “Champions still has a few episodes to go, and Timeless has its finale tonight, so we’ll make our decisions after that. … We’ll take a look at those shows after their runs and hopefully make a relatively quick decision on that.”

Timeless has an uphill battle as the show has only averaged 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 this season including DVR playback — that’s less than other NBC shows that were canceled, such as The Brave and Rise.

Co-creator Eric Kripke, who gamely retweeted Jones’ vow, seems ready to accept whatever decision NBC has made:

See a list of all the shows that networks canceled last week.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now