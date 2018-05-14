USA’s long-awaited Suits spin-off now has a title — Suits: Second City. The series’ star and executive producer, Gina Torres, made the announcement on Monday at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York.

Torres will reprise her role as high-powered lawyer Jessica Pearson, whose character left in season 6 to move to Chicago. As previously reported, the series will follow Jessica as she “adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics.”

The news comes on the heels of the Suits finale, in which original Suits cast members Patrick Adams and Meghan Markle both departed the series after seven seasons. The finale also served as a backdoor pilot for the spin-off.

Season 8 of the mothership series will introduce a new addition, Katherine Heigl, who will play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at the firm.

The Suits spin-off will be executive-produced by Torres, Doug Liman, David Bartis, and Gene Klein of Hypnotic.