Fox has released new trailers for its fall fare, including comedies Last Man Standing and The Cool Kids, as well as midseason dramas The Passage and Proven Innocent.

Last Man Standing (Fridays, 8 p.m. ET)

Tim Allen returns as Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women. The cast also includes Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, and Jordan Masterson.



The Cool Kids (Fridays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Three guy friends in a retirement community are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community — a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place. It’s high school with seventysomethings. The project stars comedy veterans Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan, and Martin Mull.

Rel (Sunday, 9:30 p.m. ET)

In a setup that’s inspired by his real life, Howery plays Lil Rel, a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come.” He finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect, and a new barber. Sinbad, Jordan L. Jones, and Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore also star.

The Passage (midseason)

The Passage is an epic, character-driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. The series focuses on a 10-year-old girl named Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney), who is chosen to be a test subject for this experiment, and Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the federal agent who becomes her surrogate father as he tries to protect her. Brianne Howey, Vincent Piazza, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star.

Proven Innocent (midseason)

A legal drama set in a wrongful-conviction firm. Led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer (Rachelle Lefevre) with a hunger for justice, the team reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were ‘proven’ guilty. Our lead’s motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name, and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies — one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. We will watch her defend others as she fights to maintain her own innocence. Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith, and Clare O’Connor also star.

