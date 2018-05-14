The Flash stars tease return to Flashtime

“It’s kind of like Oprah, right? You get to go into Flashtime, you get to go into Flashtime! Everybody gets a chance to experience what it’s like being a speedster!”

That’s Carlos Valdes describing Tuesday’s episode of The Flash, in which Barry (Grant Gustin) begrudgingly trains Cisco (Valdes) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) in the art of Flashtime. After all, with DeVoe aiming to unleash his Enlightenment and effectively reset humanity’s consciousness, the Scarlet Speedster cannot face the threat alone. But Barry won’t be particularly happy about bringing his friends into such a dangerous situation.

“That’s another thing that Barry wants no part in, because he knows how long it’s taken for him to learn how to work Flashtime, and running at super speed,” Gustin tells EW. “They’re really excited about helping, but Barry doesn’t want to put any of his friends in danger, especially after losing Ralph very recently. Barry wants to do it alone, just because he thinks he can, and he doesn’t want anybody else getting hurt.”

Still, Barry knows what’s at stake, so he basically has no other choice. But he may come to find a surprising catharsis from the training sessions. “It’s definitely very challenging, at least for Barry, because his conscience regarding Ralph’s death is still something that he’s not confronting,” Valdes says. “I think training us to help stop DeVoe is something that tests that conscience and allows that guilt to start to come out, and it allows him to start confronting that for the first time.”

Allowing others into Flashtime, which proved especially difficult the last time Barry attempted it, will also be quite enlightening to the team. “Caitlin and Cisco try to understand Barry’s powers a little bit more, and they wanna see how powerful Barry really is,” Panabaker notes. “It’s a nice moment of seeing him get some new powers and try and do something different in sharing his powers.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.