Doom Patrol live-action TV series announced for DC's streaming service

The rumors are true: Doom Patrol is coming.

A live-action drama series has been ordered for the DC Comics’ streaming service, DC Universe.

The show will begin production this year on 13 episodes for a 2019 debut.

Producers include Greg Berlanti, who recently set a record by having 13 on-air TV shows (including DC’s Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, etc).

The official description: “Doom Patrol is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

And here’s the official show logo:

Writers on the project include Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Jeremy Carver.