Adam Pally wishes he didn’t have to make The President Show

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Comedians admittedly have found themselves with endless amounts of material because of the current administration. Some are calling it the Golden Age of political satire — but Adam Pally would give anything to change that.

The Making History actor stopped by PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, where he talked about his Comedy Central political satire The President Show, in which he and his good friend Anthony Atamanuik play Donald Trump Jr. and President Donald Trump, respectively, and how he wishes it didn’t need to be made.

“I wish I didn’t have to make the show. It would be the easiest decision in the world,” he says before joking, “If I hadn’t spent all the money I made from it, I would give it back.”

Watch more of Pally’s interview above.