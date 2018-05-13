Coming up this season on Handmaids in the City… #SNL pic.twitter.com/dTqlMEQ7yp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live brought together two massively popular female-centric TV shows for an unlikely mash-up.

“Let’s face it, ladies: In 2018, A Handmaid’s Tale is basically our Sex and the City,” says a voiceover introducing the sketch. “So whether you’re an Offred or an Ofwarren, you’ll love Hulu’s all-new spin-off show, Handmaids in the City.”

The sketch kicks off in true SATC style, with host Amy Schumer’s internal monologue: “As I waited for the girls in downtown Gilead, I was feeling like an uptown Gal-ead, and I couldn’t help but wonder, ‘Are women allowed to do anything anymore?'”

Schumer is joined by the ladies of SNL, all arrayed in red robes and bonnets, and they dish on their lives in Gilead, the fictional future nation at the center of Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Aidy Bryant’s Ofjohn tells her fellow handmaids about her “amazing” new place. “It’s rent-controlled. John controls me, and I don’t pay rent!” she says as the other women laugh.

“It’s a show critics are calling ‘so brutal’ and ‘more uplifting than the news,'” the voiceover says, later adding, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll say, ‘Oh my god, this so could be me and my friends with the way things are going.'”

Watch the darkly funny sketch above.