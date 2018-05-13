Melissa McCarthy makes surprise SNL cameo as Michael Che's very proud stepmom

Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live as a character “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che introduced as his “stepmother.”

“I think you meant to say world’s proudest stepmom,” corrects McCarthy, clad in a pink sweatshirt with those very words around a photo of Che as a child.

The Life of the Party star pulls up a chair next to Che and tells him to continue after she’d interrupted him in the middle of a set-up about former New York City mayor-turned-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“You were doing a joke about Judy… Judy Rudy Judy Rudy Annie. And I don’t know who she is, but I can’t wait to laugh,” she says lovingly, squeezing Che’s arm.

NBC

Che continues his joke only to have his stepmom burst out laughing when Giuliani’s photo shows up over her own face on screen.

“I’m in stitches. In stitches all the time,” she tells Che before showering him with kisses and telling her stepson he’s got the audience eating out of his hand.

Che’s stepmom then embarrasses him further in front of Colin Jost by telling the co-anchor, “When Michael was little, he had very juicy little buns. They’re still juicy, but they’re different now.”

“You also, I’m sure, have juicy buns,” she assures Jost. “I’ve seen you in bike shorts, and I think you look terrific.”