Deception: Cameron uncovers a new puzzle piece

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk!

Cameron inadvertently uncovered a family secret during Sunday’s episode of Deception, and in doing so brought himself one step closer to uncovering Mystery Woman’s ultimate plan — yes, despite being canceled, Deception will see it through to the end of its story.

While helping investigate a dead conspiracy theorist, Cameron (Jack Cutmore-Scott) discovers the existence of the secret society Corvus Vale, of which his mysterious grandfather Alistair Black was a member. Cam and Johnny, therefore, are allowed membership, with Cam being gifted Alistair’s ring and a mysterious pen by hour’s end.

“Yes, the pen definitely plays a role in uncapping the mystery — sorry, I can’t help myself,” executive producer Chris Fedak tells EW.

The Deception boss also confirms that Alistair’s portrait was hanging in the hallowed halls of Corvus Vale alongside the other men who were in that photo that Mystery Woman is trying to recreate. “If you look at the pictures behind Cameron and Senator Conners, you might see some familiar faces back there,” he notes.

Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.