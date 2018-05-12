Scorpion canceled by CBS after 4 seasons

The Scorpion team can’t hack its way out of this one.

CBS is canceling the procedural drama after four seasons.

The show starred Elyes Gabel as computer genius Walter O’Brien whose Department of Homeland Security team tackled high-tech threats from around the globe.

The show’s ratings were actually pretty decent compared to most titles axed this season. In fact, the drama’s viewership average — 8.4 million — makes it the most-watched title among the flurry of cancellations this week before networks have their upfront presentations to advertisers. CBS sets a pretty high bar for renewal, however, and Scorpion‘s 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 was lagging.