Melissa McCarthy surprises Stephen Colbert for public access TV spoof

Nick Romano
May 12, 2018 at 11:35 AM EDT

It’s time, once again, for another installment of “Community Calendar,” Stephen Colbert‘s spoof of public access television. Aaron Paul, Jeff Daniels, Adam Driver, and John Oliver have all popped in to share the truly riveting happenings in small towns across America. This time, The Late Show welcomed a surprise appearance from Melissa McCarthy, who showed us some highlights from Plainfield, Illinois.

“You know what we say in Will County: You will love it here!” she joked of her hometown.

The star of Life of the Party joined Colbert to cover events like the Civil War Days, where guests can experience “a turbulent time period in our nation’s history.”

“Also, there will be a Civil War reenactment,” Colbert joked.

There’s also The Weed Ladies, who sell “dried florals, if you know what I mean,” and the WYSK Wine Walk. “I do love a wine walk,” said McCarthy, holding a bottle of red wine and a bottle of white. “And I mix them in my mouth, and I make rosé.”

Learn more about the Victorian Spa, the Victorian Memory and Mourning workshop, and the ribbon cutting for Slim Chickens restaurant in the video above.

