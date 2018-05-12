Kevin James sitcom canceled by CBS

Kevin’s wait is over for a verdict on his show’s third season. Unfortunately, the new ain’t good. CBS has canceled Kevin Can Wait after two seasons, marking the end of the Kevin James comedy.

The show averaged 7.7 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 including DVR playback.

CBS also canceled Mark Feuerstein comedy 9JKL, which had been averaging 6.3 million viewers and a 1.2 in the demo throughout its first season.

Joining them: Jeremy Piven’s Wisdom of the Crowd, which drew an average of 8.5 million viewers and a 1.2 in the demo, and was effectively canceled earlier this season; as well as Bobby Moynihan comedy Me, Myself and I, which averaged 6.1 million viewers and a 1.3 in the demo; and Living Biblically, which drew an average of 5 million viewers and a 0.9 in the demo.

In surprising news, the network renewed Elementary for a seventh season. The show, which stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, is listed as averaging a paltry 4.7 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demographic.

The news comes on the heels of CBS also canceling comedy Superior Donuts and drama Scorpion on Saturday, while giving last-minute renewals to Criminal Minds, Instinct, Life in Pieces, and Man With a Plan.

The moves come as CBS prepares to announce its new fall schedule to advertisers in New York next week. See our rundown for a complete list of broadcast shows canceled this week.