There’s a lot of blood on the floors at Fox this week, but its commitment to animation remains steady.

The network confirmed on Saturday that it had indeed renewed Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers for the 2018-19 season. The news is not surprising, as both series have been in production on episodes for the fall.

The Seth MacFarlane-created Family Guy, will begin its 17th season this fall. MacFarlane’s other series on Fox, Orville, has also been renewed. Bob’s Burgers, which was created by Loren Bouchard and won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series last year, will enter its ninth season. There is also a Bob‘s feature film slated for release in 2020.

Another key piece of Fox’s Sunday animation domination lineup, The Simpsons, has already been renewed through next season, which will be its 30th. The Simpsons broke another record recently, passing Gunsmoke for most episodes of a prime-time scripted series: 636.

Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick on Thursday. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s mourning period was short-lived, as NBC swooped in to revive the show on Friday for a sixth season.