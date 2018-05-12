CBS brings back Criminal Minds, Celebrity Big Brother, and Matt LeBlanc

Criminal Minds will get the celebration it wants for its 300th-episode anniversary.

The crime drama was picked up for a 14th season, which gives the long-running drama a chance to tell a whopper of a tale for its anniversary this fall. Last month, executive producer Erica Messer told EW that she’s already begun work on the new season premiere.

“I was planning on a one-hour to kick off the year unless they told me otherwise,” she said. “I really want it to be a big reward for all of us who have been loving this show for 300 episodes. I feel hopeful. The thing is, it’s not like I’m sitting here saying, ‘We’ve run out of stories! We’re plum out, got nothing else to tell.’ It’s not true! We can keep on going.”

RELATED: Get the lowdown on the Emmys with EW’s new CHASING EMMY podcast

Several other shows got some good news today, including the family sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc. Man With A Plan was renewed, along with Instinct and Life in Pieces. And even better news: Celebrity Big Brother will return for a second round! Wind up the Chenbot.

Most of CBS’ schedule has already been renewed, but at least one show was yanked to make way for a new one. Scorpion got the heave-ho, while it’s unclear whether Kevin Can Wait, Superior Donuts, and 9KJL will earn another season. Stay tuned.