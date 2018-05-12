Brooklyn Nine-Nine revived by NBC

Here’s some noice, toit news for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: Peralta & Co. are now back on the beat.

Just one day after Fox canceled the beloved cop comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been rescued by NBC, the Peacock announced on Friday. NBC has ordered a 13-episode sixth season for the 2018-2019 season.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

“Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but… NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!” tweeted Goor, who co-created the show and serves as its showrunner. “Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!” This brings the total of shows at NBC by the show’s other creator, Mike Schur, to three, as he lords over The Good Place and the just-ordered comedy Abby’s.

“This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk,” tweeted Schur. “We can’t thank you — or @NBC — enough. #Brooklyn99″

RELATED: Huzzah for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the most inclusive show on TV

Fans — some of them in very high places — expressed shock, outrage, and sadness when Fox delivered the news yesterday. There was brief hope that the show might end up on Hulu, which owns the SVOD rights, but that faded earlier today. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is produced by Universal TV, ended up staying in its corporate family with NBC.

The critically admired, wacky-yet-clever series — which celebrated its 100th episode earlier this season — is coming off one of its strongest seasons, and has never shied from tackling more challenging subjects such as police corruption and racial profiling. The season 5 finale — which centers on the wedding of Jake (Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) — airs May 20. Here’s everything you need to know about the season finale.

Cast reactions almost immediately began pouring in on social media.

Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine also stars Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.