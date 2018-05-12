Blue Bloods finale marked acting debut of JFK's only grandson, Jack Schlossberg

A lot happened in the Blue Bloods season 8 finale on Friday, one of which you may have missed. A brief scene involving Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) speaking with a police officer marked the acting debut of John “Jack” Schlossberg, the only grandson of John F. Kennedy.

The 25-year-old appeared as Officer Jack Hammer, and he announced the news on social media prior to the episode’s premiere.

“I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them,” Schlossberg wrote on Instagram. “Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world.”

He also shared photos of himself in costume posing next to mom Caroline Kennedy, Estes and Ray, and Blue Bloods executive producer Kevin Wade.

In case you completely missed it, Schlossberg recorded his big moment and posted it to social media.

“A line fraught with tension,” he captioned the video.

Schlossberg, who’s currently attending Harvard Law, previously made television appearances on the Today show, 60 Minutes, and Global Agenda. Now, he’s one step closer to following in the footsteps of his celebrity idol, Dwayne Johnson.

“I am the Rock’s greatest fan,” Schlossberg had told PEOPLE in November. “He’s just like the funniest, best guy,” he added. “And what I really love about him is that he is the hardest worker… I identify with that because I think hard work is very, very important, and so I just think he’s the man.”

No word yet on whether Schlossberg has truly been bitten by the acting bug.

“I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service,” he said last year on Today. “It’s something that I’m very proud of, but I’m still trying to make my own way, figure things out, so stay tuned.”