The Blacklist renewed for season 6

The Blacklist has been renewed for a sixth season, EW has learned.

The James Spader- and Megan Boone-starring drama, which will return for 22 episodes, has been averaging 8.8 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic in its fifth season.

The news should come as a relief to fans of The Blacklist given that the show was planning to end the season with a game-changing reveal.

“Our upcoming season finale is built around a major reveal that’s been closely guarded since the inception of The Blacklist,” EP Jon Bokenkamp recently told EW. “Through the years we’ve alluded to it and built the history surrounding it, so I think ardent fans of the show are going to see the truth snap into focus in a way they haven’t before. Not only is this twist going to blow up the show, but it’s going to change everything we do moving forward.”

The Blacklist‘s season 5 finale will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

