Bill Maher compares Trump to the mob: White House is 'more like a Scorsese movie'

President Donald Trump is the literal “Don” of the White House, according to Bill Maher.

“People call this presidency a reality show; it’s more like a Scorsese movie,” the Real Time host said on Friday night. “Everything Trump does is modeled on the mob. When he was accused of sexual harassment, he brought in Bill Clinton’s accusers to sit in the gallery at the debate, just like Michael Corleone brought Frank Pentangeli’s brother into court [in The Godfather Part II].”

The comparisons kept coming in Maher’s “New Rule” segment. He claimed Trump uses the White House as his “legitimate front business” to “enrich the family.”

“Here’s my theory,” the host said, addressing the “Heartland” voters. “You didn’t like it that the country had been ‘taken over’ by liberals and feminists and elites. Whatever. So you were feeling vulnerable and disrespected, so you brought in some muscle from the East Coast for protection and now you’re married to the mob.”

Trump is New York City’s most “toxic trash,” who brought in “what the Heartland used to call assholes,” Maher jabbed. The comedian was referring to the likes of Eric Trump, Rudy Guiliani, Michel Cohen, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, and Steven Mnuchin.

“Who does Trump surround himself with? Disposable lawyers and idiot members of his own family,” he said. “Who’s his worst enemy? The FBI. Where does his money come from? He’s in construction. Forget about it!”

Watch Maher’s rant in the clip above.