Adam Pally on the role that changed his life

Adam Pally is no stranger to beloved comedy series, be it The Mindy Project or Happy Endings, but the comedian has one project to be truly thankful for: Twix Presents: Get the Girl.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Pally stopped by to discuss his various roles, among them this Twix ad campaign, which had a big impact onhis life. Not only did it allow him to work with longtime collaborator Thomas Middleditch, but also made it possible for him to purchase a home in New York City.

“It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” shares Pally. “This was like a weird campaign, so I was paid a lot of money — so much money that I could buy an apartment.”

