Supernatural cast reacts to The CW passing on Wayward Sisters

Despite a passionate fanbase and a season 14 pickup for flagship series Supernatural, The CW decided not to move forward with the potential spin-off, Wayward Sisters. Its backdoor pilot aired in January 2018 when it followed Claire, Alex, Jody, Donna, Patience, and Kaia as they worked together to save Sam and Dean from The Bad Place. The end result was a charming hour that really seemed to connect with viewers. But with a very crowded slate, The CW chose not to give Wayward a series order.
Wayward executive producers Andrew Dabb and Robert Berens were the first to share the news on social media, at which point Dabb assured fans that “these characters will live on.”
As word began to spread, Supernatural and Wayward stars shared their feelings about the decision on Twitter:
