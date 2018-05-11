Supernatural cast reacts to The CW passing on Wayward Sisters

Despite a passionate fanbase and a season 14 pickup for flagship series Supernatural, The CW decided not to move forward with the potential spin-off, Wayward Sisters. Its backdoor pilot aired in January 2018 when it followed Claire, Alex, Jody, Donna, Patience, and Kaia as they worked together to save Sam and Dean from The Bad Place. The end result was a charming hour that really seemed to connect with viewers. But with a very crowded slate, The CW chose not to give Wayward a series order.

Wayward executive producers Andrew Dabb and Robert Berens were the first to share the news on social media, at which point Dabb assured fans that “these characters will live on.”

As word began to spread, Supernatural and Wayward stars shared their feelings about the decision on Twitter:

1. We have lost nothing. I cannot say, “This is more than a TV show,” and then mourn a death when there’s no TV show. We are still here. All of us. We will not lose the community nor the voice we have made. This is how the heart’s yes is louder than their no. #wayward — ΞXΓЯΞMΞ ҜIM (@kimrhodes4real) May 11, 2018

2. Feel the feelings. But don’t add to your pain. Don’t allow anger to make you feel strong. Don’t allow self-pity to make you feel powerful. We ARE strong. We ARE powerful. This just hurts. It won’t always. At least, not like this.#wayward — ΞXΓЯΞMΞ ҜIM (@kimrhodes4real) May 11, 2018

We’ve still got work to do. 💪🏻 — Briana Buckmaster (@OfficialBrianaB) May 11, 2018

I just heard about #WaywardSisters. I’m devastated for my friends, who poured their hearts & souls into it. I’m devastated for the fans who were already deeply invested in this story of fierce, magnificent women. But the family lives on.#WaywardDaughtersForever pic.twitter.com/JVXb7bcbBs — Samantha Smith (@SamSmithTweets) May 11, 2018

FYI @robertberens – I haven't shed a single tear about #WaywardSisters– but this fucking tweet came reeeeaaaalllly close. Sthap. I love you, SO DAMN MUCH. Thank you for bringing Alex into my life, for that, I am forever grateful and will probably never be able to pay you back lol https://t.co/VPTNCz21Rb — Katherine Ramdeen (@katramdeen) May 11, 2018