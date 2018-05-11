CW is not moving forward with Supernatural spin-off Wayward Sisters

It seems Sioux Falls will simply have to remain a place for Sam and Dean Winchester to visit.

The CW has decided not to move forward with Wayward Sisters, the Supernatural spin-off that aired its backdoor pilot in January and followed Jody Mills as she led Claire, Alex, and others through various supernatural adventures. Wayward executive producer Robert Berens was the one to break the news on social media. “The CW has decided not to proceed with a series order for Wayward Sisters,” he wrote. “Honestly — I’m heartbroken. I’m confused. And, at least for the moment — I’m angry.”

Berens continued on: “Seeing Jody, Donna, Claire, and Alex step it up to icon status, while overseeing the genesis of Patience and Kaia, was an unalloyed joy.” Berens then thanked the Supernatural fandom for all of its support and the opportunity for the backdoor pilot.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb also took to Twitter, where he told fans, “We love these characters, and have spent almost two years trying to make this show a reality on the network… but there are some fights, sometimes, you cannot win.” Dabb thanks everyone involved in the process and promised fans that “these characters will live on.”

See both posts below: