Minnie Driver says Speechless has been renewed for season 3

According to star Minnie Driver, the cast of ABC’s Speechless will have plenty to say as the series charges into the future.

The actress revealed the sitcom’s renewal in a series of enthusiastic tweets Thursday evening, informing her followers she “couldn’t be happier” about the show returning for a 22-episode third season. ABC did not immediately return EW’s request to confirm Driver’s claims.

Driver has starred on the series since its Sept. 21, 2016 inception. She plays the matriarch of the DiMeo family, an unconventional clan whose lives revolve around a child with special needs (Micah Fowler). The Big Bang Theory‘s John Ross Bowie plays Driver’s husband, while Mason Cook and Kyla Kennedy play her younger children.

The second season of Speechless wrapped earlier this year with its March 21 finale, which pulled in 4.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic.