Fans are not happy that Lucifer is going to end on a cliffhanger.

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” creator and showrunner Joe Henderson tweeted Thursday. “Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

Fox officially struck down the sexy Satan supernatural drama on Thursday after three seasons.

The series followed the devil (Tom Ellis), who is fed up with the underworld and becomes an L.A. nightclub owner and LAPD consultant, helping to solve crimes.

News of the cancellation was met with outrage from fervent fans and #SaveLucifer was trending on Twitter worldwide after the announcement.

Hell is nothing in comparison to pissed off Lucifans. Better #SaveLucifer! pic.twitter.com/a8uFey2now — Laurwen #SaveLucifer (@laurwen_kelash) May 11, 2018

#SaveLucifer I NEED MORE THAN ANYTHING TO SEE ELLA'S REACTION TO THE TRUTH pic.twitter.com/gl683RJnR1 — camila (@Hashilhama) May 11, 2018

HOW CAN YOU CANCEL THE SHOW WHEN CHLOE DOESN'T EVEN KNOW THE TRUTH!!? #SaveLucifer — ♡Rayniely♡ (@RayHen12) May 11, 2018

Lucifer had rather hellish ratings. The series was averaging only 4.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18–49 this season, including DVR playback.

The move comes on the heels of a slew of Fox cancellations before the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York next week: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and The Last Man on Earth were all axed on Thursday. And on Friday, the network canceled horror drama The Exorcist. Brooklyn, at least, is being shopped around to other potential buyers.