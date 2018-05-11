Poor Sarah Drew is out of work again

It just ain’t right.

Sarah Drew — who learned earlier this spring that this season of Grey’s Anatomy would be her last — will not be starring in a new CBS drama, either. Shortly after word circulated of her availability, CBS cast her in a reboot of Cagney & Lacey. She was going to play Cagney opposite Michelle Hurd’s Lacey.

But not for long, unfortunately. EW learned today that CBS passed on the pilot and went with a reboot of Magnum P.I. instead. Boo! (To see all of CBS’ pickups so far, click here).

On Thursday, Drew triumphed in her second to last episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Her character April survives a devastating car crash that had everyone — fans included — worrying she was dead. But no!

Earlier that day, Drew posted a bunch of bittersweet photos from her last days on set. While we’re sure it’s hard to say goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing the actress on another hit TV show soon.