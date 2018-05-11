RuPaul to star in Netflix comedy AJ and the Queen

Hello, hello, hello to RuPaul’s new Netflix show!

The streaming giant announced Friday that the two-time Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race will produce and star in a new comedy series titled AJ and the Queen, a co-creation by executive producers Mama Ru and Michael Patrick King, the mind behind the beloved Lisa Kudrow-starring HBO series The Comeback.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes, which King and RuPaul will also write, of the one-hour program, which follows RuPaul as “Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway.”

Hold on to your wigs! RuPaul will star in “AJ And The Queen,” a new Netflix comedy series, created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King! pic.twitter.com/CBotYAh5OM — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 11, 2018

According to the show’s official logline, “these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city,” as “Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.”

To top it all off, RuPaul will be performing a “killer musical number” in every drag club they visit.

A release date for the project has yet to be announced.

RuPaul previously worked with King, a self-proclaimed mega-fan of her series, as a guest star on season 2 of The Comeback in 2014. During a season 9 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (on which Kudrow guest-starred), RuPaul revealed that The Comeback‘s lead character Valerie Cherish — who struggles to revive her career across the mockumentary series — even inspired his perennial Werk Room greeting to contestants.

Watch the first teaser for AJ and the Queen above.