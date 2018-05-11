Magnum: P.I. reboot is a go at CBS

It’s a done deal: Magnum P.I. is returning to CBS. The network has picked up a reboot of the classic series set in Hawaii about a private investigator.

In this iteration, Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) is a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, uses his military skills to become a gumshoe detective.

Like the other nets, CBS is experiencing some reboot fever. Its already given a series order to Murphy Brown. There’s still no word, though, on whether it will move ahead with an update of Cagney & Lacey.

The network also picked up three new dramas and a comedy today. Here’s what to look out for this fall:

GOD FRIENDED ME (Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter). Drama’s logline: “Questions of faith, existence and science are explored in this humorous, uplifting series about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is ‘friended’ by God on social media. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.” Stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton

THE CODE (Teleplay by Craig Sweeny, story by Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk). Drama’s logline: “The military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.” Cast includes Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo, and Raffi Barsoumian.

THE RED LINE (EPs Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter). Drama’s logline: “After a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, we follow three vastly different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective.” Cast includes Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles, and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

FAM (EP Corinne Kingsbury, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor; Wendi Trilling). Sitcom’s logline: A woman’s dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger train wreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father.” Cast includes Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.”

CBS has already given series orders to the comedies Welcome to the Neighborhood and an untitled show with Damon Wayans, along with a drama called FBI.

CBS will present its fall lineup to advertisers on Wednesday in New York City.