Lucifer canceled by Fox after three seasons

Poor devil. Lucifer has been canceled by Fox after three seasons.

Fox has officially struck down the sexy Satan supernatural drama.

The series followed the devil (Tom Ellis), who is fed up with the underworld and becomes an L.A. nightclub owner and LAPD consultant, helping to solve crimes.

Ellis posted this on Twitter:

It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans. It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumours that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled #lucifer I’m so sorry guys. #gutted — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 11, 2018

Lucifer had rather hellish ratings. The series was averaging only 4.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18–49 this season, including DVR playback.

The move comes on the heels of a slew of Fox cancelations before the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York next week: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and The Last Man on Earth were all axed on Thursday. And on Friday, the network canceled horror drama The Exorcist. Brooklyn, at least, is being shopped around to other potential buyers.