Tim Allen is living up to the title of his ABC, er, Fox sitcom. After the latter announced Friday that it is reviving Last Man Standing, social media lit up with reactions.

Last spring, ABC canceled the comedy after six seasons, with then ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey citing “business and scheduling reasons” for the decision. However, many fans of the show and its star Tim Allen believed the show was canceled for more political reasons — namely that both he and the character he portrayed are conservative.

With the news that Fox will be reviving the series, fans (and haters) wasted no time expressing online their delight and outrage. A sizable portion of viewers have responded negatively, particularly citing the cancellation of niche favorites Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Last Man on Earth to potentially make room for the Tim Allen series as a source of upset.

However, prominent conservatives like Sarah Palin and James Wood have declared the renewal of the series nearly an entire year after its initial cancellation, to be a victory for the GOP and its values.

See below for a sampling of tweets.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a funny show with LGBT, POC and Latinx rep, is getting canceled to make room for Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, another show about a white, Trump supporting family. This sucks. #Brooklyn99 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 10, 2018

I swear, if Fox cancels #BrooklynNineNine so they can revive Tim Allen's already-canceled 'Last Man Standing,' I may never watch another Fox show again. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 5, 2018

Fox cancels what feels like half of its scripted programming and comes back with "but we're bringing back Last Man Standing!" Just … wtf. — Allison Keene (@keeneTV) May 11, 2018

Since ABC canceled Last Man Standing after Tim Allen denounced the liberal lunatics and PC police in Hollywood, Fox will soon revive the show! And I'm sure it will be better than ever! Give me a cameo, PLEASE @ofctimallen! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 11, 2018

I'd only see a Tim Allen show called LAST MAN STANDING if it was about a comedian who got busted for cocaine and then ratted out all of his friends in return for a lighter sentence. — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) May 10, 2018

another reminder that "diversity" is only useful insofar as it makes you money https://t.co/LXmDnlXHP7 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) May 11, 2018

The fact that Fox cancelled #Lucifer and #Brooklyn99 yet they’re bringing back Last Man Standing is the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard. #SaveLucifer #SaveB99 — Brandi ✧ 12 – #SaveB99 (@scullysjmo) May 11, 2018

Do you think that Fox execs were eating expired Benadryls and huffing paint thinner when the decision was made to bring back unfunny dumpster fire Last Man Standing but not #Brooklyn99? pic.twitter.com/fx3A4dPztj — Summer Kendall Brady (@GreedyLemur) May 11, 2018