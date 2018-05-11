Tim Allen is living up to the title of his ABC, er, Fox sitcom. After the latter announced Friday that it is reviving Last Man Standing, social media lit up with reactions.
Last spring, ABC canceled the comedy after six seasons, with then ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey citing “business and scheduling reasons” for the decision. However, many fans of the show and its star Tim Allen believed the show was canceled for more political reasons — namely that both he and the character he portrayed are conservative.
With the news that Fox will be reviving the series, fans (and haters) wasted no time expressing online their delight and outrage. A sizable portion of viewers have responded negatively, particularly citing the cancellation of niche favorites Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Last Man on Earth to potentially make room for the Tim Allen series as a source of upset.
However, prominent conservatives like Sarah Palin and James Wood have declared the renewal of the series nearly an entire year after its initial cancellation, to be a victory for the GOP and its values.
See below for a sampling of tweets.
