It’s time for The CW to party like it’s 1999.

The network announced on Friday that it has picked up reboots of Charmed and Roswell for the 2018-2019 season.

Charmed — which originally ran on The WB from 1998 to 2006 and starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan — revolves around three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches after their mother dies. The trio now must battle forces both supernatural and quotidian, “from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.” The plan was to make it a ’70s-set prequel to the series, but now the reboot will be set in present day. Jane the Virgin scribes Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin serve as executive producers/writers.

Roswell, which aired on The WB and UPN from 1999 to 2002, is based on the book Roswell High (which begat the original series). The premise centers on the daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, where she discovers that her teenage crush-turned-police officer is actually an alien. The duo begin to investigate his origins, but “when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.” The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie, who penned the pilot, will serve as executive producer.

The CW also ordered another Greg Berlanti-produced drama, All American, which has been described as Friday Night Lights meets Straight Outta Compton meets The OC. The series, which is inspired by the life of NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, follows a star high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, and “the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Crenshaw and Beverly Hills — begin to collide,” reads the logline. April Blair (Jane By Design) is serving as writer/executive producer.

Berlanti continues to expand his TV empire, which includes two new series that CBS ordered: God Friended Me and The Red Line. He already lords over (get ready, this is a long list): Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Blindspot, Black Lightning, and Deception, with You, Titans, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also on the way.

In addition, the network gave the green light to In the Dark, a drama about a flawed, irreverent blind woman who bears witness to the murder of a friend who is a drug dealer. When the police ignore her story, she and her dog, Pretzel, try to hunt down the killer while “also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.” Ben Stiller and Michael Showalter serve as executive producers alongside EP/writer Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom).

The CW also picked up The Originals spin-off Legacies.