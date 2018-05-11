Broadcast ax: Networks cancel 16 shows in one week

Broadcast networks are having their annual bloodletting this week, and the body count is high. Sixteen shows and counting have been permanently axed — and more are still to come — by the likes of NBC, ABC, Fox, and The CW (we’re still waiting for verdicts from CBS, where shows like Scorpion and Criminal Minds are awaiting their fate).
The reason for the massacre? Pilot season has wrapped, new shows have been selected, and networks are making their annual pitch to advertisers next week. So this weekend is typically the deadline for executives to make decisions on whether to renew or cancel weaker shows that are “on the bubble” for a pickup.
Here are the titles that weren’t so lucky, with updates to come…
ABC
Designated Survivor
Two seasons. 8.1 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among the coveted adults 18-49 demo.
Quantico
Three seasons. 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.
Deception
One season. 5.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.
Alex, Inc.
One season. 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.
The Crossing
One season. 5.7 million viewers and a 1.1. rating.
NBC
Taken
Two seasons. 4.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. *Currently being shopped to other outlets
Great News
One season. 3.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.
The Brave
One season. 7.7 million viewers and a 1.6 rating.
Rise
One season. 5.9 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.
Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Five seasons. 2.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating. *Currently being shopped to other outlets.
The Last Man on Earth
Four seasons. 2.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.
The Mick
Two seasons. 3.1 million viewers and 1.2 rating.
The Exorcist
Two seasons. 1.9 million viewers and 0.6 rating.
Lucifer
Three seasons. 4.1 million viewers and 1.1 rating. A #savelucifer campaign is surging on Twitter
The CW
Life Sentence
One season. 721,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating.
Valor
One season. 1.4 million and a 0.3 rating.
