Broadcast ax: Networks cancel 16 shows in one week

Jonathan Wenk/ABC via Getty Images; JORDIN ALTHAUS/FOX; Ian Watson/ABC via Getty Images
James Hibberd
May 11, 2018 at 07:15 PM EDT

Broadcast networks are having their annual bloodletting this week, and the body count is high. Sixteen shows and counting have been permanently axed — and more are still to come — by the likes of NBC, ABC, Fox, and The CW (we’re still waiting for verdicts from CBS, where shows like Scorpion and Criminal Minds are awaiting their fate).

The reason for the massacre? Pilot season has wrapped, new shows have been selected, and networks are making their annual pitch to advertisers next week. So this weekend is typically the deadline for executives to make decisions on whether to renew or cancel weaker shows that are “on the bubble” for a pickup.

Here are the titles that weren’t so lucky, with updates to come…

ABC

Bob D’Amico/ABC

Designated Survivor
Two seasons. 8.1 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among the coveted adults 18-49 demo.

Viola Damiani/ABC

Quantico
Three seasons. 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

Giovanni Rufino/ABC

Deception
One season. 5.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.  

Elizabeth Fischer/ABC

Alex, Inc.
One season. 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.  

Jack Rowand/ABC

The Crossing
One season. 5.7 million viewers and a 1.1. rating.

NBC

NBC

Taken
Two seasons. 4.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. *Currently being shopped to other outlets

Colleen Hayes/NBC

Great News
One season. 3.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Jeff Riedel/NBC

The Brave
One season. 7.7 million viewers and a 1.6 rating.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Rise
One season. 5.9 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

Fox

Beth Dubber/FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Five seasons. 2.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating. *Currently being shopped to other outlets.

Kevin Estrada/FOX

The Last Man on Earth
Four seasons. 2.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

Fox

The Mick
Two seasons. 3.1 million viewers and 1.2 rating.

Sergei Bachlakov/FOX

The Exorcist
Two seasons. 1.9 million viewers and 0.6 rating.

FOX

Lucifer
Three seasons. 4.1 million viewers and 1.1 rating. A #savelucifer campaign is surging on Twitter

The CW

Mark Hill/The CW

Life Sentence
One season. 721,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Quantrell Colbert/The CW

Valor
One season. 1.4 million and a 0.3 rating.

If you don’t see your favorite show listed, check out our Deathwatch scorecard running down the fates of all the bubble shows. 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now