Broadcast ax: Networks cancel 16 shows in one week

Broadcast networks are having their annual bloodletting this week, and the body count is high. Sixteen shows and counting have been permanently axed — and more are still to come — by the likes of NBC, ABC, Fox, and The CW (we’re still waiting for verdicts from CBS, where shows like Scorpion and Criminal Minds are awaiting their fate).

The reason for the massacre? Pilot season has wrapped, new shows have been selected, and networks are making their annual pitch to advertisers next week. So this weekend is typically the deadline for executives to make decisions on whether to renew or cancel weaker shows that are “on the bubble” for a pickup.

Here are the titles that weren’t so lucky, with updates to come…

ABC

Bob D’Amico/ABC

Designated Survivor

Two seasons. 8.1 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among the coveted adults 18-49 demo.

Viola Damiani/ABC

Quantico

Three seasons. 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

Giovanni Rufino/ABC

Deception

One season. 5.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Elizabeth Fischer/ABC

Alex, Inc.

One season. 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Jack Rowand/ABC

The Crossing

One season. 5.7 million viewers and a 1.1. rating.

NBC

NBC

Taken

Two seasons. 4.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. *Currently being shopped to other outlets

Colleen Hayes/NBC

Great News

One season. 3.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Jeff Riedel/NBC

The Brave

One season. 7.7 million viewers and a 1.6 rating.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Rise

One season. 5.9 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

Fox

Beth Dubber/FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Five seasons. 2.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating. *Currently being shopped to other outlets.

Kevin Estrada/FOX

The Last Man on Earth

Four seasons. 2.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

Fox

The Mick

Two seasons. 3.1 million viewers and 1.2 rating.

Sergei Bachlakov/FOX

The Exorcist

Two seasons. 1.9 million viewers and 0.6 rating.

FOX

Lucifer

Three seasons. 4.1 million viewers and 1.1 rating. A #savelucifer campaign is surging on Twitter

The CW

Mark Hill/The CW

Life Sentence

One season. 721,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Quantrell Colbert/The CW

Valor

One season. 1.4 million and a 0.3 rating.

If you don’t see your favorite show listed, check out our Deathwatch scorecard running down the fates of all the bubble shows.