Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. team faced with impossible choice: Save Coulson or save the world

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

Future Yo-Yo’s grim prophecy was finally presented to the team during Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Save Coulson or save the world.

As the team escaped captivity and even blew up the alien ship on their way out, Coulson suddenly collapsed. Though Coulson’s condition is getting worse, FitzSimmons create a serum using the Centipede formula and Jaiying’s DNA that will save Coulson’s life. They also realize that they can combine the Odium and the Centipede formula to stop Graviton once and for all. The only problem? There’s only enough Centipede serum for one of those options. Hence, in order to save the world, they’ll have to let their fearless leader die. (At least Friday’s hour wasn’t all doom and gloom: Coulson and May kissed!)

“It’s clear from the last few episodes that tension within the team is high, and now they’re faced with the question that we’ve building toward the entire season — can they alter the timeline?” executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Jeff Bell tell EW. “With the fate of the world in one hand, and the fate of their beloved leader in the other, the choice they make will come at a great cost.”

Alas, the end of the world may come sooner than they think, as Graviton plans to pull gravitonium from the Earth’s core — which, honestly, sounds like how the world is going to get destroyed in the first place. (That, or Thanos will snap his fingers before everything goes down!) “Graviton’s quest for gravitonium is most certainly what leads to the destruction,” the S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses confirm. “The question is whether it was Graviton’s actions alone, or our attempts to stop him that cracked the world apart.”

The season finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air Friday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.