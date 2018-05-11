Adam Pally on his 'controversial' Shorty Awards speech: 'I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings'

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Adam Pally joined PeopleTV and Couch Surfing’s Lola Ogunnaike to look back at some of the highs and lows of his career, including a recent gig presenting at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards. Pally went off-script to roast the awards themselves, while also poking fun at the entire proceedings. But his attempt at humor faced a mix reaction ranging from outrage to amusement.

Pally took a lot of heat for his time on the awards, including calling out a winner who dropped out of college to play video games (“Don’t do that”), but he says he only ever wanted to make people laugh. “I didn’t intend it to be personal, I intended it to be funny,” he explains. “It makes you go, ‘Is it worth it? Is it worth it go out on a limb and do a funny bit for the laugh if the people are going to feel so attacked?’ Because I don’t want to do that.”

Still, Pally was quick to contest any idea that he thinks our culture today is too easily offended or damaging to comedy in any way. When Ogunnaike asks whether he feels we’re “living in an era where people are way too sensitive,” he responds, “No. Because I don’t like that either. Any time I hear a comedian who’s like ‘You can’t do colleges anymore,’ it’s like, I don’t like that either.”

However, he did note that sometimes the response to comedic bits, especially improvised ones, it so immediate nowadays, it feels like people don’t take the time to process it. “I do think that the machine chews you up and [spits] you out before it can even think about it. It’s just churning out material,” he explains. “By the time I had gotten home from that awards show, there was already a negative think piece written by a reporter who was there. She or he is allowed to do that because I did it, so it’s okay, it’s just, I don’t know how I feel about it. I’m having a hard time putting it all together.”

“I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings and I don’t want to be known as the Shorty awards guy,” he concludes about his experience.

